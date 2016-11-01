Gaming the System: An Actor And Writer Find Unexpected Careers In The Shadow Of Comic-Con

Gam3rCon is one of the many satellite events happening in San Diego during Comic-Con week (July 18-21 in San Diego) that’s not part of the official convention. How it started–and what it’s led to–illustrates the nonlinear way that creativity can flow and how being open to that process can open doors to new opportunities.

Four years ago, Gam3rCon began as an event to market a one-man show, Gam3rs: The Play, developed by writer Walter Meyer and actor Brian Bielawksi about gaming, that grew into a popular stand-alone convention attracting a few thousand patrons, corporate sponsorship, and studio attention. Last year, Relativity Media’s TV production arm, Rogue Life, signed the creators to a deal to expand the play and incorporate the convention into a Web series. For the past year, they’ve been developing scripts, casting, and shooting a trailer to attract partnerships with online networks and video game companies.

An entertainment news report from last year’s convention

Meanwhile, the convention continues its fourth year–featuring daily gaming challenges; industry panels, like how to stop bullying and increase diversity in gaming; a geek-themed art show; and comedy and music performances.

“The convention has brought together so many different communities of geekdom and created friendships among the participants that have continued year-round and led to other creative projects,” says Meyer. “This whole experience has been a positive lesson in how the creative process is as much about creating your own destiny as it is being open to alternative destinies being thrust upon you.”

Walter Meyer (left) and Brian Bielawksi at a rooftop party during last year’s Gam3rCon.

Eight years ago, Bielawksi was a graduate student in the University of San Diego’s Old Globe MFA program and needed to put together a final thesis–a 15-minute one-person performance. A mutual friend put him in touch with Meyer, an author and playwright. Overnight, they put together a high-energy monologue laced with geek culture references about a brilliant, aimless MIT dropout gamer waging the biggest battle of his life–saving his kingdom from evil elves, in the cubicle of his dead-end tech support job, while evading an overbearing boss.

“I got a call at 10 o’clock at night, and it was due the next day,” says Meyer. “Brian knew what he wanted to say, but was having trouble putting it together. We stayed up till 5 a.m. writing it. When he read it in class the next day, it got the biggest applause of the seven pieces. A month later, he did a performance of it. A TV producer in the audience ended up optioning it for a TV series. Even when that ultimately didn’t work out, we knew we were on to something.”

Teaser reel of Gam3rs: The Play.

In 2007, when Bielawksi was living in New York doing stints on Guiding Light and Off Broadway, he and Meyer developed Gam3rs into an hour for the Midtown and New York fringe festivals. It was a hit, enabling Bielawksi to take it to several colleges around the country.