“Glee” Actor Cory Monteith Dead At 31

Cory Monteith, known for his role as Finn Hudson on Fox’s hit show Glee died Saturday at age 31.

Canadian-born Monteith was found Saturday in a Vancouver hotel room. A statement from the city’s police department said:

“Mr. Monteith checked into the hotel in July 6th and was due to check out of the room today. There were others with Mr. Monteith in his room earlier last night, but video and fob key entries show him returning to his room by himself in the early morning hours and we believe he was alone when he died…

When he missed his check-out time, staff went to the room at noon and found his body.”

Monteith had parts in the films Final Destination 3 and Deck the Halls and appeared on TV shows including Smallville, Supernatural and Stargate SG-1 before being cast in Glee which started airing in 2009. He had acknowledged struggling with drug addiction before and after his Glee fame.

Below, watch an appearance from Monteith on Ellen and a performance from Glee.

[Image: AP Images]