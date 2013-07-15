Horror Film Fest Advertises By Invading Members’ Homes

To advertise the ELMSTA 3000 Horror Film Festival, Saatchi & Saatchi Sweden devised a campaign to freak the f*ck out of festivalgoers. Each festival member received a text message with an image of his or her house, followed half an hour later by a second text with their name and the words, “We’re waiting for you. In your living room.” The prank amped up from there, culminating in the big reveal: Victims were asked to “text ‘I am dead meat’ to confirm their participation.