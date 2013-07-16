This Gender-Inclusive Picture Book Teaches Kids Where Babies Come From

Imagine a picture book that explains where babies come from–but never references gender. What Makes a Baby is described as “a book for every kind of family and for every kind of kid,” which means it doesn’t matter if parents are gay or straight or if they conceived through IVF or with a surrogate. Even parents who produced their child through old-fashioned sex can use this colorful picture book, written by Cory Silverberg and illustrated by Fiona Smyth, to educate their children about embryos and sperm–if not the birds and the bees.