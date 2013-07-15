These Mind-Blowingly Elaborate Plant Sculptures Are Not CGI

Every now and then the worlds of horticulture and art collide, as Co.Create mentioned recently with regards to Japanese rice paddy manga . The latest gasp-inducing example comes to us from Montréal, where there are topiaries far beyond the skill set of Edward Scissorhands .





The Mosaïcultures Internationales de Montréal is an international mosaiculture exhibition and competition held in Montréal. Representatives from parks and gardens worldwide come together to show off their wares. All works presented are intended to represent something of the participant’s culture while also promoting ideas of sustainable development. Winners are determined by an international jury made up of notable figures in the field, but guests are also invited to vote for their favorite pieces.

The 2013 event opened on June 22 at the Montréal Botanical Garden. It is scheduled to run through September 29. Around 22,000 plant species are expected throughout 10 exhibition greenhouses and 30 gardens. Since the world could use a little more color and also horticultural-based art, please do try this at home.

Watch a video from this year’s event below.

H/t to Colossal