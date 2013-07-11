A Peek Behind the Big Blue Curtain

For much of last century, IBM was everywhere you looked. Fast-forward to today and you won’t find any items with the famous striped logo of IBM for sale in any store. It’s an unprecedented transformation for a company that invented the PC industry and dominated global sales for decades.

Today IBMers have a different kind of gig. Instead of fashioning better laptops, they’re building a smarter planet. But this new direction brings new challenges for a brand whose accomplishments aren’t visibly apparent in the marketplace.

To offset some of that resulting brand-awareness mind drift, our job is to find new and relevant ways to put IBM in front of people besides on TV and in airports, and beyond C-suites and server room. One way we do this is having relevant stories to tell. And luckily each passing year at IBM brings no shortage of those.

By late November of last year, for example, it was clear that IBM would be named the top US patent earner of any company in the world, more than Google, Apple or Samsung. And the kicker: this would be the 20th straight year taking that honor. Pretty good for an old timer that’s been around for 101 years.

As far as marketing opportunities go, this was a softball. Here was our chance to celebrate and remind tech audiences about a rich culture of innovation that doesn’t necessarily grab the headlines like its younger, hipper competitors in Silicon Valley and New York City.

A week after the agency was notified about the milestone, production began on the blog that would be come to known as IBMblr (IBM on Tumblr). We know what you’re thinking: The last thing the web needs is another Tumblr blog. Well becoming their 100 millionth blog wasn’t really something we set out to do either—but it was the only platform on which we could build quickly enough to keep up with the pace and style of content we wanted to create.

To start, we sifted through 20 years of U.S. patent documents. We sent surveys to dozens of notable IBM researchers—some with hundreds of patents to their names—to hear their anecdotes, insights and tips about inventing.