After Leaving SNL, Bill Hader Jumps To T-Mobile

Now that Hader’s left SNL and Stefon behind, he’s surfaced in a series of ads for the communications giant and its Jump program.





Created by T-Mobile with agency Publicis and brand consultancy Prophet, the campaign features Hader as an inept phone-user–always either out of battery life, dropping a phone in water, or otherwise incapable of maintaining a connection. Enter T-Mobile with its new Jump program, which allows users to get a brand spanking new phone up to twice a year, rather than the standard two-year waiting plan.

See Hader demonstrate the need for such a plan, goofily, in the videos above, directed by Adam & Dave from production company Arts & Sciences.