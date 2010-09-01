Tom Bannister Checks In on Branded Web Video

Does Alex Trebek shave against the grain? Does Karolina Kurkova use SPF 125? These are the do-or-die details magazine underlings Russell (Peter Karinen) and Dylan (Brian Sacca) must confirm in the new eight-episode NBC Digital series FCU: Fact-Checkers Unit. [Ed. note: We feel their pain.] We called executive producer Tom Bannister, whose production company, SXM, also helmed NBC’s well-received Web series CTRL (starring Arrested Development‘s Tony Hale as an office-worker with a magical keyboard), to get the inside scoop on FCU, which debuted this week.

Fast Company: FCU is based on a 2007 short film of the same title. How did you decide to turn the standalone movie it into a series?

Tom Bannister: All of our branded shows so far have come from short-form pieces of content–films, Web videos, etc.–that we have seen and fallen in love with. We saw FCU at Sundance and thought it would be perfect for the Web, because it’s kind of a procedural, and it’s kind of episodic. So we optioned it at the same time we optioned CTRL [sponsored by Snapple], which is based off a short film called CTRL+Z.

FC: Having pre-existing content probably helps a lot when you’re securing a sponsor.

TB: Certainly. Showing an ad agency or brand something that’s already been shot makes all the difference in selling it, because people can see the acting, the dynamics, the chemistry between the actors, the humor, and more. It’s the same in any area of entertainment. They also know that they’re investing in a group that has already proven they can work together and that has really shown a passion for the idea they’ve come up with. So when [the sponsor] asks them to make more, it can tap into a passion that perhaps isn’t there when someone has worked directly from a brand brief.

FC: How did you wind up partnering with Samsung for FCU?

TB: The pitch was that the fact-checkers would use smartphones to check facts during each mission. Which is really organic, because the nature of a fact-checker’s job is starting in an office, and then moving to the field to check facts. [Ed. Note: Or just staying in an office and making frantic phone calls.] So it’s completely legit that these characters would have a smartphone to help them out, with GPS navigation, search, etc. That proved to be a great way to showcase Samsung’s new Galaxy phone.