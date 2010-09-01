Lisa Kudrow Heals Boredom With Web Therapy

Lisa Kudrow might be best known as Phoebe from Friends, but she’s making Internet waves as Fiona, a self-absorbed shrink who counsels her clients via iChat on the hit online comedy series Web Therapy. As the show gears up for its TV debut next spring on Showtime, we caught up with its Emmy-winning star to talk product placement, celebrity cameos, and the perks (or not) of being sponsored by Lexus.

Fast Company: You were on the biggest sitcom of the last 20 years. Why do a Web series?

Lisa Kudrow: It’s just really cool and fun, so why not? That’s how I always felt about independent films. If it doesn’t work out, no one’s gonna see it. If it does work out, then that’s really great. Because you don’t have the restraints that are normally imposed [when you’re targeting the masses].

FC: You get more freedom?

Kudrow: In terms of developing entertainment, things don’t cost as much on the Web, so you can keep developing your program for longer periods of time [with minimal financial risk]. And that’s something that you can’t do so much on TV anymore, because for the networks and studios, the stakes are just way too high.

FC: How did you wind up working with Lexus?

Kudrow: They had wanted to start [online content hub] L Studio, and a production company came to us and said, “Do you wanna do something? You’ll have complete creative control.” Meanwhile, I had come up with the idea for Web Therapy. So [my team] just said, Alright, as long as they’re asking, we can do it here.