5 Rules For Growing Your Business Like A Baller (And Making A Great Meatball)

When childhood buddies Michael Chernow and Daniel Holzman opened their 39-seat eatery on Manhattan’s Lower East Side in February 2010, almost immediately, a line of hungry patrons stretched down a chilly block. The two had been confident their concept, The Meatball Shop, would be a hit, but they hadn’t expected it to take off quite so quickly. “Meatballs are delicious,” Chernow says, “so we figured locals would come for the balls, but we didn’t expect such immediate success.” This summer, Chernow and Holzman will open their fifth New York shop. With 1,000 hungry customers waiting up to an hour a night each restaurant, the Meatballers walk a fine line to maintain a neighborhood comfort-food-joint ambiance in their legit New York foodie hot spots, without turning into Applebee’s. Here, they talk about how to grow a business while maintaining its original flavor. And below: bonus video on how to make the perfect meatball.

Chernow: I worked for years as a bartender at a great place called Frank. The most common question I got from customers was for a recommendation on the best something–the best hot dog, the best pizza, the best ice cream. I realized that people don’t need giant menus of pretty good food, they really want the top tier of one thing. We knew we could make the absolute best meatball.

Holzman: Simplicity doesn’t have to mean boring. People don’t realize just how much you can do with meatballs. It’s not just a “Nana’s secret recipe kind of thing”–balls are an international staple. Swedish meatballs are tasty, obviously, but Russia, India, and China all have variations on balls. We can include so many crazy flavors into our special balls and sauces, plus we offer different sandwich styles, seasonal sides, and starches. The idea is simple–and important for us as we grow—repeatable, but the experience for the customer can be as complex as they make it.

Daniel Holzman and Michael Chernow

Chernow: I still have the logbook from when we opened our first shop. It’s comical how many things went wrong. We actually planned to open more of a counter-service place to keep labor costs down, but when we tried that out in our first location, it was a disaster. The space was way too small. We couldn’t keep track of anything; people’s orders were getting lost. It was mayhem. But in the end, I’m glad it didn’t work out. I like the vibe of having servers in our shops, and the current structure is easier to replicate as we expand into different spaces.

Holzman: And our first menu concept was so awful for us. We stole it directly from a great L.A. burger spot called Counter. There, you get a piece of paper and you check off your bread, your sauce, toppings, and so on. It works so smoothly for them. We had like 10,000 pads printed off to use that system with our menu, and they came back looking like hieroglyphics with lines zigzagging all over the place. It got so bad that one night during service, we designed a new, clearer quadrant-style menu and had somebody run over to Kinkos and get a bunch laminated. We’ve been using those laminated menus that are specific to our offerings ever since. We’re constantly figuring things out on the fly. We still haven’t found the perfect chairs. We have nightmares about chairs.





Chernow: I always wanted to open a place I wanted to eat. I’m not a big fine-dining guy where you take credit card reservations and it takes 15 minutes to go over specials. I just don’t think that’s the way people want to unwind these days. Our menu is kind of a Choose Your Own Adventure thing: You pick your meat, your sauce, whether you want sliders or what we call a smash or over pasta or with risotto and veg on the side. It’s all about creating a fun, delicious good time.

Holzman: We also think it’s imperative that our staff has fun. If the cooks are just making the same thing day in and day out, they’re going to be miserable and that oozes out to the front of the house. We have a chef meeting every two weeks to go over menus. I have a seasonality chart–which sounds really corporate, but it’s not that lame–listing all of the seasonal vegetables that are available. And we have a clear idea of what meats we’re getting from our providers. With that information, the chefs just run wild and come up with what special balls, risottos, and vegetable concoctions they want to offer in the next couple weeks. If it’s something completely weird, we’ll have them cook it and then taste and decide. More often than not, some of the most unusual combinations turn out to be hits. When one of our chefs first suggested the Reuben ball with ground corned beef, sauerkraut and Russian dressing, I thought it was going to be so gross. That Reuben ball is perfect.