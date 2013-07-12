4Chan’s Founder Wants You To Unleash Your Inner Artist

4chan is an infamously anarchic message and image board that has launched a million Web memes over the years. Between the Pedobears ,turning trolling-for-fun between total strangers into an art form and the weird image boards no mainstream publication can touch with a 10-foot-pole, founder Christopher “Moot” Poole learned a lot about running an online community . Now Poole’s startup Canvas is launching the second version of its iPad app DrawQuest –and Canvas hopes that gently guiding users into unwitting creativity will make them a lot of money.

The 2.0 version of DrawQuest’s app, which launched this week on the iTunes Store, adds heavy social components to the drawing community. While the core of the game–a daily quest to create a drawing on a specific topic–remains unchanged, the company layered new functions onto the product designed to connect users with each other. A new “Explore” feature follows the vogue among apps (see Twitter, Tumblr) to share what’s happening in the user community; functionality to find friends via email addresses has been added; Web profiles have been added; new sharing options for Tumblr and Twitter have also been added; and options were created to transform a user’s DrawQuest archive into a portfolio. The changes are small, but they add up for an app that’s trying to build a community out of original content.

When we met, Poole–who is unfailingly intelligent and polite, especially for the founder of the infamous /b–explained one of his company’s favorite talking points: That people love making art, but most people are trained by society to be hesitant about being creative.

The biggest difference between DrawQuest and rival Draw Something is that while Zynga’s game pits friends against friends, DrawQuest has strangers competing with strangers. This has led to artists developing individual personas, such as Slothdude, a DrawQuest user who works sloths into every drawing he makes.





Canvas also maintains a Best Of Drawquest Tumblr that highlights the site’s most noteworthy creations.

One user, Skunkwood, drew this Avengers-like piece for a contest called “What Can You Pick Up With Chopsticks?”





Another user, Supercalidrawquest, did some wordplay in visual form to “Help The Beavers Build A Dam.”