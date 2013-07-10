Understanding and Marketing to the First Global Generation

Historian Theodore Zeldin’s An Intimate History of Humanity pioneered the thesis that we must understand ourselves as composites of peoples we have never met nor even understood before. Our thoughts, emotions, expressions, behaviors and creativity are all drawn from a common soup of diverse ingredients mixed together since the beginning of humanity. This process has continued despite natural and artificial barriers that limit our capacity to exchange and synthesize new information. Today those barriers are falling and a new generation, less inhibited by outmoded political and cultural walls, is ready to create a new kind of world.

America’s First Globals (born between 1979 and 1994) want to be engaged and want to build a better world; they are truly global citizens. And mobile and social media make that all possible.

This group grew up in a world of 24-hour news that is available to them in seconds. Answers have always been at their fingertips, and they have little patience with outmoded structures. If a story breaks on CNN at noon, it is a full-blown crisis by 5 PM if it hasn’t been resolved. First Globals respond to these situations—large and small—profoundly differently than the ways older cohorts do.

Task forces to come back with “actionable items” in 72 hours? Delegations to take the problem one step up the chain until it dies? Our First Globals find solutions in a hurry and to bypass vertical channels. They eschew bureaucracy and seek solutions using social networks, often through crowdsourcing—horizontal is more efficient than vertical. Somewhere out there is a solution, it can be presented in short order, and further responses can be used to build on a core idea or for validation.

There are newer models that exist that both enable and benefit from the special skills that First Globals bring to the table. Public intellectual Parag Khanna describes a “next renaissance,” a rejection of current practices of global problem-solving that lead to either entropy or dysfunction. Khanna compares the current epoch to the decline of feudalism and to the Renaissance-Protestant Reformation-Enlightenment where new structures arose to replace outmoded institutions. Today, he says, problem-solving must be transnational and involve many more organizations than governments alone. Alliances of cities, civic groups, religious charities, corporations, “Super-NGOs,” and celebrities come together to provide solutions. Just like the world of the First Globals, these actors are beyond borders, nimble, speedy, and broadly participatory.

Politically, a small cadre of young people based in New York has formed a network called AVAAZ that reaches 22 million activists (and growing) conversing in 15 languages and spread across five continents. The AVAAZ network launches worldwide petition drives to fight against anti-gay laws in Uganda, the treatment and near-extinction of elephants, the rape of young women in countries like India and Somalia, and the still-extensive use of pesticides. AVAAZ could not have existed even 10 years ago.

Commercially, it is the new wave of “murketing” with its focus on new media, viral videos, chat rooms, and the establishment of promotional blogs or mysterious treasure hunts across the Internet. Murketing markets lifestyles, rather than a specific product. Consider laundry soap: murketing for the soap would emphasize the fact that people who washed their clothes with that soap got better partners, enjoyed more popularity, or lived adventurous, action-packed lifestyles.