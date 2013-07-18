The Hardest Word: Why Saying No Is Key To Your Long-Term Success

It was pretty much a typical Friday at Ogilvy Toronto. The whole creative department was crazy busy, when another big project dropped out of the sky. Scanning the stressed-out teams overdue for a decent weekend break, this was not the best news ever. At least this assignment was a gem, and I quickly decided the best art director for the job was Luke*–my go-to miracle worker.

“Luuuuke . . . hey, just how busy are you?”

“Busy.”

“Too busy to create a logo for a new coffee? The client’s giving us the whole brand identity assignment; they just pulled the job from Tap–totally blew it. But now the calendar’s brutal. The VP wants to see thinking in a week. I know, it’s really tight.”

Pause. Eyes shut tight. Then: big smile. “Like I’m going to say no to my next gold Pencil. I don’t think so.”

I knew he’d do a great job, as always. He lived for work like this. With so little time for a process that would normally take at least twice as long, I resolved to give him space and wait until the day before the command performance to see his solutions.

Anyone looking on as Luke took me through his designs late the following Thursday would have noticed the color draining from my face as each logo was worse than the one before it. Nine, 10, 11. Nope, there’s no 12. The best of them wouldn’t get a nod from my 9th grade art teacher. I knew my talented employee wasn’t suddenly a hack. The explanation was now horrifyingly obvious: He never really had the time to squeeze in this job. The meeting would have to be cancelled. Merde.

Why didn’t Luke just say no, explaining he was stretched too thin? It was a classic case of yes-icide, that self-sabotaging reflex to please rather than say the much harder word: no.

We all do it. Almost everyone with a pulse is conflict-averse. We don’t want to let people down, deal with unhappy faces, look weak, risk being branded a slacker. We fear the judgment, the loss of popularity, repercussions real and imagined. From the nervous grad new to the workforce to the experienced and highly successful, we tell ourselves we’ll get it done, we’ll be heroes; it’ll all work out in the end.