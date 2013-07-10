Body of Work: See Classic Paintings Re-created On A Human Canvas

If the human body is itself a work of art, then the latest project by duo Chadwick & Spector is art on top of art.

“Museum Anatomy” features a series of photographs of one artist re-creating a classic painting using the other artist’s body as canvas. The photos seem intentionally designed to misdirect viewers trying to discern where the body ends and the art begins. Only after staring at the Rubens’s Head of Medusa for several seconds does it become clear that Medusa’s head is painted on a jaw and neck area. It’s the cleverest feat of body-painting illusion since last fall’s Young Rivals video.





Although both artists take turns being painter and canvas, Laura Spector often does the former while Chadwick Gray does the latter. Each sitting takes from five to 18 hours, depending on the intricacy of the work. While it would be difficult to impossible for the artists to pose for any time as a painting in an actual museum, these photos preserve the moment the artists achieved peak camouflage.

