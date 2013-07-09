Dog Goldberg Machine Gives Rube a Run for His Money

We’ve been so inundated with Rube Goldberg machines–in music videos, marriage proposals, and the like–that it now requires animals to make the tricky contraptions exciting. Beneful, the Purina pet food brand, has done just that with the help of agency Deep Focus, production company Quiet Man, and doggies. Lots and lots of doggies!

Now paws, snouts, and wet noses help move the frisbees, tennis balls, and whirligigs across an intricate maze, at the end of which, dominoes spell out “Play. It’s good for you.” The dogs don’t really notice this elaborate conclusion, of course: They’re busy playing.



