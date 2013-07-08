O2 Scores A Hit With A Cat That Acts Like A Dog, Encourages Us To Do Same

To say “The Internet loves cats” would be the height of understatement. You’ll occasionally find a viral dog here or there, like the husky that can say “I love you” to its owners, but even the most ardent canine enthusiast has had to accept that online, it’s a cat’s world.





In fact, the love affair between cats and people on the Internet has been so remarked-upon (dog lovers have to click over to the second page of Reddit to see a dozen pictures of their four-legged friends) that it’s actually kind of amazing that it took until 2013 for someone to make a video like this. British mobile phone provider O2’s “Be More Dog” campaign has been gaining traction because it is a video of a cat doing dog things, and what more have you ever wanted out of a minute-long YouTube clip?





One has to assume that it’s either a CGI cat or a cat’s head edited onto a Pomerian’s body . . . or something, but the fact that it’s a video showing the impossible–a cat full of joie de vivre!–means the illusion is so engrossing that it’s hard to care. The campaign, from agency VCCP, comes as O2 is readying a G4 launch; as O2’s Gary Booker told the Guardian, it “is all about encouraging Britain to embrace the new, have a go with the unknown, and dabble in innovation.” The spot throws to a site BeMoreDog.com that features the cat-dog character and prompts visitors to explore their inner dog at a mobile site.

Whether that marketing strategy holds up or not, it is indisputable that a grumpy-looking cat leaving its aloof lifestyle behind in favor of spending its days chasing frisbees, playing fetch, digging holes in the yard, chasing cars, swimming, and sticking its head out a moving car window scratches a very particular itch (right behind the ear) for the pet-obsessed Internet.