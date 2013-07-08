This Is How Patriotic Companies Celebrate When Their Guy Wins Wimbledon

Some stores might acknowledge the victories of their owners’ favorite athletes by naming an item after them. But for U.K. supermarket chain Morrisons, that simply wouldn’t do. After the recent Wimbledon win by British tennis star Andy Murray, the company changed the name of its Wimbledon-adjacent location to “Murriwins”. It was a gradual transformation; weeks ago, the location changed its signage to “Murrisons,” reflecting hopes at the start of the event. Now that Murray has defeated world number one-ranked player Novak Djokovic, though, the metamorphosis is complete. U.K.-based Murray die-hards can now visit their own personal Mecca, and do the week’s meal planning, in one fell swoop.
