Behold The 98-Foot-Tall Steel Horse Heads That Will Guard A Scottish Park

Celtic mythology is packed with fantastical creatures, from pookas and brownies to banshees and leprechauns. But it’s the Kelpie–the water horse said to lure men and children into the lochs of Scotland and Ireland–that is immortalized in these stunning, 98-foot-tall steel sculptures.





The twin monuments–designed by Glasgow sculptor Andy Scott and funded with a $38 million grant from the U.K.’s Big Lottery–will protect the entrance to The Helix, a central Scotland land reclamation project. One of the horses brays, while the other snorts; both will be visible to drivers from the M9 highway, ostensibly luring up to 32 million visitors to The Helix.