Nailed It: Bored, Self-Starting BBC Employee Fixes TV Show’s End Credits

Now that every Marvel movie has an extra scene after each movie ends , folks are more inclined to stick around for the closing credits. In general, though, the scrolling streams of names after “director” are of interest to the relatively small audience subset that includes craft enthusiasts and the people listed. As it turns out, the credits are perhaps even less interesting to the people who are in charge of inputting them into movies and TV shows. On a recent episode of BBC show The Mongrels, someone working behind the scenes expressed his or her (but probably his) frustration at diligently doing something so few people will see by commenting on that very fact within the credits.





If more people of this employee’s ilk took similar initiative, I would stick around for the end credits every single time.

Have a look below at the TV show these credits aired.

H/t to Blame It On the Voices