Productivity Schmoductivity: Control a Snowstorm of Flying Cats With “Catflakes”

If you ever wished that snowflakes could be cats–or cats could be snowflakes–then you’re in luck, because a team of artists have created the dizzying, bizarrely amazing site PurrPurr.org. Basically, the site lets you play god to the catflake hordes. Want a heavier drift of cats? Want to see them fly faster? Slower? Or flurry by in furry shades of pink, brown, black, orange, and white? You can control it all. You can even switch to “worst day of your life” mode, in which sad cats swirl through darkly ominous skies.