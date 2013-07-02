A 4th Of July Celebration Of Real American Freedoms

These are stressful times in America, and the Los Angeles sketch group The Kids Table endorses the right to put your worries behind you in favor of hot dogs, fireworks, beer, and some old-fashioned apathy in their 4th of July-themed video.

Citing the hotly debated 28th Amendment*, “the right to not give a fuck,” the video explores the various ways in which not-giving-a-fuck is as American as Bill Pullman’s speech in Independence Day.





Clocking in at a lean 70 seconds, the video’s heart-swelling score and surprisingly effective depiction of Americana-themed iconography–dogs in bandanas, baseball games in the park, burgers and hot dogs on the grill, Yankees caps–play nicely with the bitterly sarcastic voice-over heralding “the freedom to not care about losing your freedom.” At the very least, it’s a reminder that being manipulated by patriotic images is embedded in the American DNA, too–which we would probably be concerned about, except it’s a short workweek. So let’s just try to get through it until we can fire up the grill, okay?





*Not a real thing.