This Is the First Cover For Neil Gaiman’s New Sandman Miniseries

It’s been 17 years since Neil Gaiman finished his career-making, 10-volume graphic novel Sandman, and a full decade since he last gave readers a return glimpse into that world with the Endless Nights collection of short stories. But as part of the rebranding of DC Comics’s Vertigo imprint–under which the original Sandman series was published–Gaiman has returned to his famous character.





The Sandman: Overture,, with art by J.H. Williams III, is a prequel to the original series and will be published in six monthly issues beginning on October 30. Williams is no stranger to high-profile collaborations, having previously teamed with Alan Moore on the five-volume Promethea and with Warren Ellis on Desolation Jones, and he’s widely regarded as one of the finer cover artists working in comics. His illustration for the first issue of Overture is worthy of his reputation, too–the image features the series protagonist, Morpheus, in profile and wearing the helmet that featured prominently in the first volume of the original Sandman run, behind some melty, dreamlike flowers. Somehow, even after a 10-year wait, October 30 still seems an eternity away.