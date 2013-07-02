Channel Your Inner Hannibal Lecter With Cannibal Chianti

The Alamo Drafthouse is a cozy place where one can enjoy food and drink far beyond popcorn fare while watching movies. Now the chain is giving its patrons the chance to enjoy food and drink inspired by movies.

Recently, the company–which has a strict policy against movie talkers–began creating its own brand of wines that have their source in classic films and pairing them with appropriate dishes. First up was last year’s Princess Bride line, which came in two varietals: Inconceivable Cab and As You Wish White (if you know the movie, those titles make an abundance of sense). Now, Drafthouse is rolling out wines derived from a film that ironically turned a lot of stomachs upon its release: The Silence of the Lambs.





The wines pay homage to a few of the film’s famous moments. One riffs on Lecter’s immortal quote: “I ate his liver with some fava beans and a nice chianti,” and Drafthouse devotees can enjoy Cannibal Chianti with a dish of fried chicken liver and fava bean puree with carrot chow chow and chianti gelée.

The wines are made to be enjoyed in-house, but a limited number of packaged sets will be available for purchase online. The “Cannibal Chianti” set comes with a leather red dragon bag of fava beans and a recipe by Alamo Chef Trish Eichelberger. Meanwhile, the “Suit Yourself Pinot Grigio” set contains a burlap bag with a bottle of Buffalo Bill lotion (in tribute to another of the film’s characters and dialogue gems: “It rubs the lotion on its skin”).

Austin agency designed the packaging, which includes an image of the moth that Silence killer Buffalo Bill uses as his trademark. Helms Workshop also created the packaging for last year’s Princess Bride wines. The folks at Alamo Drafthouse plan to redesign their wines each year, based on a different film that famously references wine. For next year, I humbly nominate a tribute to the wine cellar spider-nest in Arachnophobia.

Watch a video about the new wines below.