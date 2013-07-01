Nerve Brings A Deft, Cinematic Touch To Online Dating Ads

Online dating ads, though they’ve certainly improved as a genre, aren’t generally known for dealing in the complex truths of love and relationships. Now Nerve.com has upped the emotional ante with “Ghost Story,” a short movielike ad directed by David Shane (director of the Emmy-winning Bud Light ad, “Swear Jar”).

In the short, created as Nerve TV “sponsored content,” a deceased ex shadows his living love and encourages her to give romance another try. It’s elegant, touching, and refreshingly real.



