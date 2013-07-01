Woof-Alikes: Dogs Dressed As Their Humans

They say married couples resemble each other more and more over the course of their union. The same supposedly goes for pets and their owners, but that’s always been kind of a stretch. Not in this instance, though.

Animals dressed in people clothes and just generally acting human have long been among the more reliably funny Internet meme tropes–and Underdogs upholds that tradition well. Switzerland-based photographer Sebastian Magnani’s series presents dogs and owners as different sides of an interspecies mirror.





Magnani’s just-released batch of photos is only the latest in a project he’s been working on for years. What started out as a lark has sent the photographer on a quest to find instances of dogs who resemble their owners. “From the inexhaustible number of examples lies the difficulty to find the gems, which captivate with uniqueness, brilliance, and depth,” Magnani writes on his website. “Only to create a single moment of symbiosis–between man and beast–to be one.”

Have a look at some of the best examples in the slides above.

