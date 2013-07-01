Hi, All: The Absurdity of Companywide Emails, Visualized

The Reply All button has long been derided in companies as a harbinger of spam. Nobody likes being included in a chain that keeps going and going but doesn’t directly affect him or her. But then there are those emails that should never have been sent.

All Staff. All Day. Is a tumblr that celebrates the vague menace of the companywide email. It’s basically Shit My Company Says, but backed by visualizations that amplify each message’s context. The anonymous creator of the blog doesn’t appear to be taking submissions (yet), but rather simply gathering all of the oddball requests and notifications that are sent down the pike at his company (which, judging by the entries, is a U.K.-based ad agency).





“Hi all, I’m trying to locate approx. 10 premium 3D glasses. Catch is I need them today,” is the kind of bizarre and wholly unlikely gem that might have at one point met with rolled eyes and then disappeared into forced forgetfulness forever. Now that there’s a depository for such inanities, however, it will live on for future generations to learn from. Feel free to forward a link to this Tumblr to your entire company now.

Have a look through some of the best examples in the slide show above, and please let us know in the comments below if there is a travesty of an all staff email in your inbox RIGHT NOW.

H/t to It’s Nice That