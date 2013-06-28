An Illustrated Guide To Recognizing Your Gay Stereotypes

In the spirit of combating stereotypes by reclaiming and celebrating them, BBDO NY Art Director James Kuczynski and illustrator Paul Tuller have created a “Guide to Gay Stereotypes,” a series of silk screened images capturing the essence of your neighborhood gay archetypes.

The posters, released this week as we head into Pride season, celebrate the recent Supreme Court decision on DOMA. They present portraits of gay stereotypes including the The Bear, The Otter, The Twink, The Twunk, The Drag Queen, and The Butch. The posters are available for $18 each, and some of the proceeds will go to the “Think B4 You Speak” campaign, which supports LGBT teens and raises awareness about homophobia and the use of terms like “That’s so gay,” “Dyke” and “Faggot.”





Kuczynski says he found himself in a gay bar one night listening in on some dudes talking about what stereotypical categories they belonged in. “The topic, well, it just made me chuckle,” he says. “It got me thinking how many stereotypes there are really in the LGBTQ community. I don’t even know. It’s interesting how certain people relate to themselves as a certain type or label especially when going out and having fun, while others are repulsed by the idea of fitting into a label. It seemed like an interesting area to explore.”

Says Tuller on his interest in the project: “First and foremost is my love of drawing hairy men. Second is my interest in how these labels have been reclaimed by the LGBTQ community as something lighthearted, erotic, comical, or otherwise endearing. Labels of any kind can be polarizing and exclusive, but at some point the community reclaimed these words as something more, and I wanted to celebrate that.”

Meet the stereotypes in the slide show above.