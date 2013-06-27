Maybe Don’t Try This Virginity Lifehack

Where there’s a will, there’s a way–and for most religious folks “saving themselves” for marriage, there’s just a colossal, gut-wrenching will. There’s a way, as well, though its logic (and perhaps appeal) is debatable. Now, Garfunkel and Oates have released a song and music video dedicated to thinking outside the box for a solution.





The comedy-music duo, who went from a YouTube channel to a show on HBO Go last year, have created a musical ode to “The Loophole,” a way to maintain purity while still having some sort of love life. “There’s a loophole in the scripture that works really well, so I can get him off without going to hell,” the duo explain excitedly to a tiny child.





Rather than glorify “the sex God can’t see,” as they call it, the comedic pair use their premise to parody the desperate side-stepping lots of people tend to do in the face of stringent religious guidelines. For instance, although Orthodox Jews are not allowed to use electricity on the Sabbath, some will have helpers do so for them–just one of many common examples. The particular workaround in this Catholic school-set video, however, is far less sacred than it is profane (meaning: NSFW alert).

Watch the video below.