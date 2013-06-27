Dennis Crowley Takes The Iron Throne, Celebrates A Big Gay Victory In Game of Cones

For the last several weeks, the ruling ice cream houses of New York City and San Francisco have been competing in a Foursquare competition called Game of Cones . Artisanal ice cream fans pledged allegiance to one of the “families” in these New York “houses”: Ample Hills Creamery, Big Gay Ice Cream Shop, Blue Marble, Brooklyn Ice Cream Factory, Chinatown Ice Cream Factory, Momofuku Milk Bar, Van Leeuwen Artisan Ice Cream, Sundae and Cones, and Victory Garden–using Foursquare check-ins between June 7 and 21.

House Big Gay Ice Cream Shop

In the end, Big Gay Ice Cream Shop reigned supreme. And so did Game of Thrones fans who attended today’s Game of Cones event and got a chance, through an HBO tie-in, to sit upon the iron throne. No incest, beheading, or dragons were necessary–just a check-in.





Foursquare CEO Dennis Crowley was on hand to celebrate the winners–click through the slide show above to see him and Big Gay founders Doug Quint and Bryan Petroff take the throne.

[Photos by Joel Arbaje]