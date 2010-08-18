Mappiness iPhone App Measures Happiness in the U.K.

A pair of researchers from the London School of Economics’ Department of Geography & Environment are measuring happiness throughout the U.K. And to do it, they’ve created an iPhone app called Mappiness. Although, on the surface, it doesn’t seem to be that new a concept–remember Harvard student Matt Killingworth’s Track Your Happiness app from last year?–this year’s U.K.-centric model wants to discover just how much a person’s environment affects his or her well-being.

The project launched yesterday, following a week-long pilot to check the tech, and currently has over 1,600 participants. Once signed up, the app pings users on their iPhone once a day or more, asking them to key in just how happy, relaxed and awake they feel, using the app’s sliding scale, and finds out what they are doing, who they are with, and where they are–photo optional. As well as human input, the app measures location using the phone’s GPS and noise levels via the microphone.

We spoke to the project’s lead researcher, George MacKerron, to find out some more.

Which results have surprised you so far?

We’ve been blown away by the positive responses to our project on Twitter and in the media. We’ve not had the chance yet to analyse the incoming data in any detail. We have noticed–in line with intuition, but it’s nice to see it confirmed–that weekends are much happier than weekdays. You can see this for yourself on the timeline.