“True Blood” Star Explains Why Rescue Dogs Are Perfect

Kristin Bauer van Straten may have the cold blood of a vampire in her role on HBO’s hit True Blood, but there’s nothing wrong with the actress’s heart.





In a new video from , an animal advocacy initiative we’ve mentioned before, the erstwhile Pam evangelizes on behalf of rescues like the one she’s had as a pal for five years. While he appears to be a playful, loyal, perhaps cuddly sparkplug from where we’re sitting, all too many people write off rescues as a possibility for adoption because of the stigma that they are damaged in some way.





Created by for Best Friends Animal Society, the spot finds Bauer van Straten in a beautifully photographed meadow, waxing nostalgically about her dog, who was an underweight street dweller before she adopted him. “The shelters are full of guys like this,” Bauer van Straten says. She appears achingly sincere in her endorsement, and at the same time, you can’t help but picture her as Pam, doing horrible vampire things to those who get their pets from pet shops.

Watch the ad below.