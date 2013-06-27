RSPCA Ads Show Animals’ Human Side

Dogs, cats, pigs, and even chickens are more like human beings than you might think, according to new ads from RSPCA Australia . The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals has launched the “All Creatures Great and Small” campaign, informing us that a pig and a toddler have commensurate intelligence and that we share 50% of our genes with chickens and 90% of our genes with dogs.

Each poster in the series includes one of these factoids, along with an animal face close-up; not surprisingly, the creatures’ eyes look out at you with humanlike awareness. Next time you’re considering what to have for lunch, you might think twice before ordering that chicken sandwich.





The campaign is from The Engine Group, Australia.