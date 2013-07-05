A Look At Second Life’s Second Decade

Since its first pixels emerged June 23, 2003, Second Life, the virtual alternative universe from Linden Lab has spawned very real-life marriages, children, and livelihoods, showcased talent; extended careers, education topics, and political ideology and offered a different take on the psychology of human creativity.

After media attention peaked during 2006-7, when Second Life even graced the cover of BusinessWeek, it seemed that the platform disappeared. It didn’t. Its active monthly users have remained a relatively stable 1 million, despite roughly 400,000 new registrations each month. However, user-to-user transactions have continued to increase to today’s daily figure of 1.2 million.

With Second Life embarking on its second decade, Linden Lab CEO Rod Humble is looking at ways to turn those casual registrants into active users–or “Residents” in Second Life parlance–and increasing engagement of current ones. The goal is to strengthen Second Life’s core infrastructure, while expanding Linden’s offerings in other types of shared communities.

“I am surprised at Second Life’s longevity, but in another sense, I’m not surprised, considering the number and self-sustaining nature of the services, products, and games driven by user creativity,” he says. “The kinds of people who use it are varied. But they’re people who like being creative, being at the frontier of their imagination. It’s a world made of each other’s dreams–that variety is key to what makes it work.”

A fashion spread inside Second Life’s China sim, designed as an interactive Chinese brush painting.

Residents extend well past the gamer stereotype, as exemplified by the above slideshow. Not only do some make their living full-time off the SL economy, which enables residents to pay real money for virtual services, but the platform has become a showcase for budding and established talent, lured senior citizens, politicians, and academics offering seminars on their expertise and experiences, provided a new environment for creative types to wield their art, music, filmmaking, and reporting skills. It’s even drawn celebrities.

“Stephen Fry and Drew Carey have both talked about using Second Life. Duran Duran has its own island and plays there,” says Humble. “At the other end of the spectrum, there’s a guy who does a series called The Drax Files, that’s getting momentum in the real world.”

Since joining the San Francisco-headquartered company in 2011 from gaming giant Electronic Arts, Humble focused on improving the site’s usability, sustainability, and performance, per user feedback. He also expanded creative tools that enable professional grade 3D models, pathfinding (moving players around obstacles), and gameplay systems that enable non-playing characters.