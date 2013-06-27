Virtual Pride Parade Lets Russians And New Yorkers March Together

While Americans celebrate the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn DOMA, elsewhere, the struggle for equal rights continues. In honor of Gay Pride Month, NYCPride, and agency M&C Saatchi New York have created VirtualPride.org to throw support behind Russians who are still discriminated against due to their sexual orientation. As the New York City pride parade takes over the streets on June 30, the march’s progress will be mapped virtually–and instantaneously–onto a Google Maps Street View of Moscow.





The New York parade will begin at 36th Street and Fifth Avenue and end at Christopher and Greenwich Streets in the heart of the West Village. M&C Saatchi, which produced the virtual campaign, will be out there marching alongside RUSA-LGBTthe Russian-speaking LGBT Association. The virtual Moscow parade will be the exact same length as the U.S. one–2.02 miles–and will start on Prechistenka Street and end in Red Square.

You can stake out a great spot at the virtual parade by visiting VirtualPride.org and tweeting your support for equality with hashtag #virtualpride. Your tweet will then appear in a voice bubble along the sidelines of the online parade route. The goal is to crowd the route with supportive tweets and let Russia’s LGBT community know it is supported around the world.



