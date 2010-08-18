Edinburgh University Researchers Turn Whisky Dregs Into Fuel for Everyday Cars

Researchers in Edinburgh have created a biofuel out of the by-products of whisky that is so powerful it can be used in an unmodified car. The biobutanol, a next-gen biofuel, is made using the pot ale and the draff–that’s the liquid found at the bottom of whisky distilling containers, or stills, and the used grain. The $404,000 project has proved so successful that the Biofuel Research Centre at Edinburgh Napier University has applied for a patent.

Professor Martin Tangney is Director of the university’s Biofuel

Research Centre. “While some energy companies are growing crops

specifically to generate biofuel, we are investigating excess materials

such as whisky by-products to develop them,” he said. “This is a more

environmentally sustainable option and potential offers new revenue on

the back of one of Scotland’s biggest industries.”

The whisky biofuel is yet another innovation coming out of Scotland at the moment. It’s powering ahead on the tidal energy front, as we saw yesterday, and there’s a whisky-fueled power station in the pipeline. Drinks firm Diageo allowed the team to distill by-products from its Glenkinchie Distillery, to the southeast of Edinburgh.

What could be strange is the prospect of whisky-fueled biofuels being available to buy on garage forecourts, alongside

gas and diesel. Drinking and driving don’t mix, and the sale of alcohol

on the roadside is prohibited in the U.K. We may be seeing variations

on this (forward to 1 min 16 sec) should the biobutanol be a success.

[Most excellent image from Iain J. Watson‘s Flickrstream]