Only Canadians Can Open The Molson Beer Fridge

People have long made fun of Canadians for being too nice, but it turns out that the Canadian generosity of spirit comes in handy when you have a hankering for a cold beer. Molson placed bright red refrigerators in cities, on piers, and even along remote roadsides across Europe over 10 days. The catch? They were only accessible by scanning a Canadian passport. Once opened–by a Canadian–the fridge revealed a stock pile of Molson Canadian beer, which could be enjoyed by all.
The ad, from agency Rethink, debuted online and aired on TV and represents a revival of the beer brand’s classic tagline “I am Canadian.” It was directed by Jonty Toosey of Partners Film. The agency says we’ll likely see more adventures from the Beer Fridge in the months ahead.