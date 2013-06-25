M.I.A Brings The “Noize” and Some Dancing Gold Engravings to the Club

Controversy tends to follow M.I.A. all the time. Whether she’s eating truffle fries , persecuting gingers , or flipping off much of the known world, headlines are likely to follow. Sometimes she also makes music , though, and sometimes her videos for that music are among the year’s very best. This fall, M.I.A. is scheduled to release Matangi, her first album since 2010’s Maya, and she’s giving fans a first taste of it with her new video, “Bring The Noize.”





If anyone is fit to crib a song title from the revolutionary Public Enemy, it’s the artist otherwise known as Maya Arulpragasam. Although it would be wrong to classify M.I.A. as a rapper since she sings just as often, here she straight up spits rhymes out rapid-fire over a beat by longtime collaborator Switch and Surkin (who produced the video).





The music has all the hallmarks we’ve come to expect of M.I.A., from dramatic drums to skittering synths, and it’s one of her dancier efforts in a while. Things mellow long enough toward the end, however, for her to quietly chant the Janis Joplin line, “Freedom’s just another word for nothing left to lose” and earn her revolutionary cred all over again.

Watch the video below.