How An Umbrella Pushed Pixar’s Aesthetic Into New Territory

When Pixar’s Toy Story came out in 1995, it almost instantly revived the lost art of feature animation. As it advanced the genre into digital animation, it moved away from old-fashioned stories of princesses singing like Broadway ingenues. Along the way, we became enraptured by the secret lives of toy, cars, monsters, and fish.

It turns out that Pixar, too, is full of formulas. There’s the one famously enumerated by Pixar freelancer Emma Coats, in her 22 Rules of Pixar Storytelling, as they’ve come to be known. And the deservedly praised company has crafted a certain style of animation to which we’ve all grown accustomed: It’s a universe in which Nemo, Sully, and Lightning McQueen might somehow coexist, while the not-quite-human characters are relegated to bit players living in suburban homes just beyond the uncanny valley (unless, of course, they’re stretchy).

Saschka Unseld

All that’s a world away from The Blue Umbrella, the latest Pixar short to precede the company’s annual feature film, which generated a lot of buzz earlier this year. As Saschka Unseld’s boy-meets-girl romance–or rather, boy-umbrella meets girl-umbrella romance–unfolds ahead of Monsters University, it becomes clear that the German-born animator, who worked on Brave, Cars 2, and Toy Story 3, is onto something new. The Blue Umbrella marks a left turn into photo-realism. So much so that you might mistake it for the real thing. The Blue Umbrella blurs the line between animation and the CGI of superhero-destruction movies–and that’s an intriguing line to obscure.

Here, Unseld explains the process leading to an experiment that just might prove to be ahead of its time.

When you pitch a story at Pixar, you’re told to come in with three ideas. So Unseld did as he was told and in early 2011, he showed up with three ideas. “For The Blue Umbrella, I came in with five images that I had Photoshopped and pasted onto big black cardboards,” he says of the pitch, which he introduced by setting the scene: There’s a crowd of people and it starts to rain. The people are grumpy, but as their umbrellas pop open above them we see that all the umbrellas are alive. “They’re smiling and happy and laughing,” Unseld says. “And in the middle of all of them is a blue umbrella.”





At that moment in his narration, he turned the black cardboard around to reveal the first image–a blue umbrella in a sea of black ones. The second image was similar, only there was a red umbrella amidst the others. The third image was a wide shot of a sea of umbrellas with a tiny red one in the middle, to show the two umbrellas getting farther and farther away from each other. And then the fourth image–spoiler alert!–shows what happens when “Blue” gets hit by a couple of cars and lands in the gutter.

“At first, when I pitched it, that was all I had,” Unseld says of the first four images. At the last minute, he realized that he couldn’t end on such a down note, so he cooked up a final image of two umbrellas standing out to dry, their faces smiling, happy. “It was just to have a last picture that was happy.”