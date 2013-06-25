Mobile, and the social systems growing up on it, are changing the way we interact. The younger generations are propelling new uses of these systems, particularly the visual ones, to rewrite the rules of social interaction. Instagram and Vine are becoming digital hieroglyphics, as young people embed visual “characters” into their language.

The marketing and communications industry is years behind the people to whom we want to speak. For the first time, the audience is far out in front of the storytellers in the use of a new platform. In this, the last episode of “Scrubber Bar Stories,” Rob Davis explores the meaning of mobile as a first screen and the ways in which audiences are outpacing the storytellers.