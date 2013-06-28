Dash Shaw Tells Surreal Theme Park Story In Color-Drunk “New School” Graphic Novel

Dash Shaw is no Luddite. The Brooklyn-based graphic novelist serialized his 2010 BodyWorld on the web and regularly posts tidbits on Tumblr , but for his upcoming amusement park-from-hell saga, New School (Fantagraphics Books; street date July 3), Shaw designed a color-blasted narrative that jumps off the thick white paper of a 340-page hard-bound tome.

Sometimes, Dash says, nothing beats a book.





“You can read a copy of New School, lend it to someone, get it back, put it on your bookshelf and flip through it again,” Shaw told Co.Create. “I want to deliver 100% on each of those different experiences.”

To maximize the ink on paper appeal, Dash took a painterly approach to New School’s artwork. “I think a good comic book has to work in a lot of different ways at once. You can read through the whole story and it should give you a ride and also, while you’re eating cereal, you can open up a single page and it should be awesome.”

New School follows the journey of melodramatic 16-year-old Danny, who searches for his missing brother at the history-themed Clockworld amusement park being built on a remote desert island. Danny’s quest, complicated by bitter Clockworld mastermind Otis Sharpe and enticing slacker Esther, gains much of its impact from Shaw’s sensational deployment of color.





Trained at New York’s School of Visual Arts to emulate Chris Ware’s naturalistic palette, Shaw ditches realism in New School and instead juxtaposes abstract bursts of color against black-and-white line drawings.

Shaw explains, “I started thinking about color as a really dramatic film score where it’s smashing into the content of the scene, like Bernard Hermann did in Psycho. It’s loud and noticeable and artificial.” For New School, he notes, “The story becomes this collision between the line art smashing into these colors.”