Brand Journalism Success In 10 Not-So-Easy Steps

“Technology is (or was?) meant to help humanity simplify certain tasks. You know, make us lazier our lives easier. But given our current trajectory, we may end up like the piles of putty in Wall-E that represent the fleshy future of humanity as a sedentary race.

That is unless, we all get chipped. So let’s do it.”

So argues tech journalist Peter Ha, in a recent piece that appeared alongside an article from another well-known Peter, XPRIZE CEO Peter Diamandis. They were part of a wide-ranging group – including a physician and a running expert – discussing mobile technology’s impact on medicine.

The conversation was hosted by an unexpected source: Qualcomm, the wireless technology company perhaps best known to the general consumer (and sports fan in particular) for sponsoring the football stadium in San Diego.

Qualcomm is a giant in mobile, but we want to become better-known with consumers. So, in 2012, we began connecting with technorati of all types through a brand journalism program we named Qualcomm Spark.

Spark is a digital magazine that uses the principles of brand journalism, and its content – articles, videos, photos and infographics – covers topics that Qualcomm and its ecosystem care about, ranging from education to start-ups. Our contributors follow the principals of journalism, and are free to express their own opinions. (Even if that opinion is “smartphones suck at gaming.”)

We’re not the only ones using this powerful new tool, which has the ability to break through noise and reach people who are skilled at avoiding traditional advertising. Just look at Red Bull, American Express, or Johnson & Johnson. These companies – and many others – are creating original, interesting content that’s allowing them to engage with their audience in a new way.