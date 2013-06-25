5 Monster Management Lessons From Pixar

Pixar is nothing if not consistent. Its films consistently appeal to children and parents alike, and time and again they earn an impressive take at the box office. The company’s latest sequel is no exception. Monsters University opened with a massive $82 million this weekend.

It was directed by Dan Scanlon, a longtime Pixar employee who worked his way up from the story department (Cars, Toy Story 3) to feature director. Likewise, the film’s producer, Kori Rae, has been at Pixar since 1993, starting in the shorts division and working as animation manager (A Bug’s Life, Toy Story 2) and associate producer (Monsters, Inc., The Incredibles) before stepping up to produce Monsters U. Here, they reveal what they learned about managing creative teams, decision making, and finding the soul of a story on their ascent through the Emeryville company’s fabled ranks.





“I feel like one thing John [Lasseter] does well is he is a great cheerleader and a great supporter of people,” says Scanlon. “He keeps people enthusiastic and he inspires them to do even better. I think that shows in the films that the company has made over the years. Sometimes those films go through some dark phases, where they’re really not working, and it’s important to have someone like John who always goes back to the beginning. When things aren’t working, he says, ‘When we came up with the idea for this, I heard this thing, and the heart that’s in there. I know that that’s still there.’ He reminds you why you started, and I think that’s such an important thing. Sitting and watching him do that–and he believes it–really reminded me that it’s always so important to have that passion [to keep] moving forward.”





Scanlon says he tried to do the same on Monsters University. “We ran into similar obstacles as a film. We certainly had times where our movie was struggling and we didn’t know what it was. So it was my job to talk to the crew and just make sure that while we were working, we were always going back to the original reason for making the film, and the heart of the film, and to just stay on a positive path and inspire people.

“Sometimes, because we’re in the weeds of it, the film seems like it’s troubled. Or sometimes you’ll be working on a story and you’ll hit a dead end, and the story, suddenly, just doesn’t work anymore. It doesn’t make sense anymore. You feel it die in the moment and think this whole idea might not be good.” Often, Scanlon says, that’s when they figure out the key to making the whole story work better. “I mean, it’s easy to look back in hindsight, at some of these movies I think are great, and go, oh, well, of course, that’s what the story is.”

Kori Rae and Dan Scanlon

Much like Scanlon, Kori Rae worked her way up the company’s creative ladder. Monsters University is the first full-length feature she’s produced herself. “My goal, what I try to do as producer, is assist in the collaboration. On this film, we had 12 [or] 13 departments. They all have their own jobs, their own schedules, deadlines, little teams–some not so little. I try to make sure they’re talking to each other, that they’re collaborating, talking about the film and the flow of the production pipeline together. I’m problem solving with them. I do creative problem solving, with the managers, the crew, the leads of the departments.” Because, invariably, every day something changes and they need to adjust accordingly. “What happens when this department is delayed? How do we deal with that so it doesn’t trickle down the pipeline? It’s so involved and so detail-oriented. It is about collaboration and talking. It’s so easy to become siloed. It’s already a lot to do. It’s so easy for departments not to communicate. I try to foster that communication.”

The work at Pixar might seem glamorous, but the work gets done in the time-honored format. “A lot of it is meeting-based, sadly,” Rae admits. “But it is getting people together to talk. We try to do it with visuals, though. We try to not just sit in a room and talk. We try to get a screen in front of us to see the problem we’re trying to solve visually. I might meet with an animation supervisor and a manager, and they have a problem. I say, Let’s meet with Layout and Simulation and try to figure this out together because they’re involved. Let’s negotiate and figure it out together.”