Dove Real Beauty Sketches And “Dumb Ways To Die” Win Grand Prix In Titanium & Integrated

Two of the most shared and viral advertising campaigns of the last year couldn’t be farther apart from each other in tone and esthetic.

“Dumb Ways To Die”, a PSA for Metro Trains, uses adorably violent animated characters and a subversive yet radio-worthy song to reduce rail-related deaths in Melbourne. Meanwhile, Dove’s “Real Beauty Sketches” employs a forensic sketch artist to illustrate to women the vast chasm between their perceived and real beauty. Yet both pack an emotional punch that has led to great success: each spot has been viewed over 50 million times, and each has just received Grand Prix honors at Cannes. Dove’s Real Beauty Sketches won the Titanium Grand Prix and an Integrated Gold Lion and “Dumb Ways” earned the Integrated Grand Prix.





This work represents the most forward-looking output of the advertising industry, according to the jury, led by Dan Wieden, co-founder and global ECD of Wieden + Kennedy. Instrumental in creating the award category in 2003, Wieden remarked that the Titanium & Integrated awards are “given in recognition of work that is truly transformational, that signals perhaps a new way forward. Not just for the self-interest of the client or the agency, but fundamentally for the customers we all serve.”

Fellow juror David Lubars, chairman and CCO of BBDO North America, says the work selected “shows a lot of love and respect for its audience. It’s clever, it goes deeper, it tries to be empathetic. We were not only entertained by it but we were also touched by it,” he says in particular reference to “Dumb Ways to Die”.





13 awards were given in this selective category. Four other Titanium awards were given to Nike “Find Your Greatness”, Samsung Life Insurance “Bridge of Life”, Prudential “The Challenge Lab” and “10 Meters Apart” from the Government of the Republic of Macedonia. P&G “Proud Sponsor of Moms” was awarded a Gold Integrated Lion.