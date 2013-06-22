Intel/Toshiba’s “The Beauty Inside” Campaign Wins Branded Content Grand Prix

Intel and Toshiba’s series of films exploring the fleeting nature of life and love has continued to shine at Cannes.

“The Beauty Inside” by Pereira & O’Dell, which won the Cyber Grand Prix and Film Grand Prix, bagged another Grand Prix in the Branded Content & Entertainment category.

The decision was a unanimous one for a jury, led by Scott Donaton president and chief executive of Ensemble, who said the jurors were “really excited” about the campaign.





So excited in fact, that when deliberations began the jury members didn’t talk about any other piece of work other than “The Beauty Inside” for one whole hour. This was an indicator of “just how powerful this piece of work was”, Donaton said.

Donaton praised the work, which he described as “born out of a powerful brand truth–that is, it’s what inside that counts.”

The work comprises episodic films that follow the story of Alex, a man who wakes up looking like a different person every day.

The jury called the campaign “really social at its core” and “really beautiful” as well as enthusing about the integral role the brands played in the film.