Metro Trains “Dumb Ways To Die” and Intel/Toshiba “The Beauty Inside” Win Cannes Film Grand Prix

The biggest winner in Cannes this year had to share the wealth in the Film category, as two Film Grand Prix were awarded for the first time in five years.

Metro Trains “Dumb Ways To Die”, which picked up Grand Prix in the PR, Direct Marketing, Radio and Integrated categories, now adds the Film Grand Prix to its vast collection of awards.





Meanwhile, Pereira & O’Dell follows its Cyber and Branded Content Grand Prix with a Film Grand Prix for its six-part film series for Intel & Toshiba, “The Beauty Inside”.

Film jury president Sir John Hegarty, worldwide creative director at Bartle Bogle Hegarty, praised the two “very different” pieces of work, which, he said, “captured the jury’s imagination”.

“Dumb Ways to Die”, the animated public service message that clocked up 70 million views online, was hailed by the jury president as work that “moved beyond advertising”.

Intel/Toshiba’s “The Beauty Inside”, the episodic series about a man who wakes up everyday looking like a different person, touches “a wonderful nerve” Hegarty said.





Hegarty noted that “The Beauty Inside”–along with two Film Gold Lion winners, Channel 4’s “Meet The Super Humans” and Dove “Real Beauty Sketches”–had a social element that “touches you as a person”.