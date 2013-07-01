Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Be Surprised If You Spot Chewbacca Jogging Down The California Coast

Hundreds of Star Wars fans will soon transport a lightsaber from Skywalker Ranch in Marin County, California, to Comic-Con International in San Diego as part of Course of the Force.

Kicking off July 9, with the light saber scheduled to arrive in San Diego July 16, just in time for the start of the Comic-Con convention, this marks the second year of the relay race put on by Nerdist Industries and Lucasfilm.





It’s challenging for any brand to stand out amid all the hoopla at Comic-Con, so Course of the Force–hosted by Nerdist Industries founder Chris Hardwick–is designed to shine a light on Nerdist Industries and Lucasfilm in the days leading up to the big event. “The original thesis was, How can I extend that Comic-Con experience? ” Nerdist Industries CEO Peter Levin says, likening Course of the Force to “creating the yellow brick road on the way to Oz, and we control the billboard signage [along the way], if you will.”

Course of the Force has lined up a number of sponsors for its sophomore year. While Ford has joined as the official automobile sponsor, Samsung is a marketing partner, helping to stage a series of Star Wars-themed “Conivals” along the route featuring live entertainment, expo booths, and giveaways. Qualcomm is powering a Course of the Force app, and Cinemark, RealD, State Farm, Otter Pops, Virgin America, Rubie’s Costumes, and Hasbro are also involved.

Like last year, 100% of the proceeds from runner registrations will benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

So far, more than 700 Star Wars fans have signed up for the relay that will have each participant running quarter-mile segments carrying the light saber. Spectators of last year’s event saw people running in costume as characters such as Princess Leia, Chewbacca, General Grievous, and Ask Aak. Some people even dressed as X-wing starfighters. “The level of costume play was breathtaking,” Levin says. “I mean, nothing short of breathtaking. There’s a pride thing with [Star Wars fans], and you see them light up by the reaction they get when they’re running down the road, and people are flipping out looking at their costumes. They probably spend months putting these costumes together, with no access to prop houses or to studio backlots.”