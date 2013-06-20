9 Lessons From Phish and Insane Clown Posse For Deep Fan Engagement

In their song, “Miracles,” Insane Clown Posse asked a question that ignited the Internet’s fascination: “Fuckin’ magnets–how do they work?” For a brief moment in 2009, there was suddenly nothing more relevant you could do than make fun of two greasepaint-coated horror-core rappers–a group whom those in the know had been making fun of for decades. Author and confirmed pop culture junkie Nathan Rabin , formerly of The A/V Club , was among those getting an ironic jolt out of the band’s seeming lack of self-awareness. Eventually, however, his fascination with them would lose all traces of irony.

Nathan Rabin

Perhaps the most insane thing about the Insane Clown Posse is how fiercely devoted a fan base they’ve cultivated over the years. Known far and wide as Juggalos, the group’s followers don’t just listen to ICP, they live and breathe and dress it as well. The skeptical Rabin never thought he’d end up standing shoulder-to-shoulder with Juggalos at their annual Gathering, watching Vanilla Ice perform at 4 a.m., but soon enough he was doing exactly that. At the same time, he also found himself drawn to the equally slagged off, but ecstatically worshipped Phish, whose catalog is said to be entirely comprised of one epic noodly guitar solo. Rabin’s interest in the two much-maligned bands led him to follow them around for two years and, among other objectives, figure out what fuels these fans’ unwavering fervor.

You Don’t Know Me But You Don’t Like Me is the result of the author’s long, hazy odyssey into the vortex of two deeply misunderstood bands and the communities surrounding them. By going all in–and acquiring some serious debt along the way–Rabin found out more about obsessive devotion than he’d learned in a lifetime of leaning in to pop culture. The author spoke with Co.Create recently to share his rare insight into the type of fan engagement that drives a person to willingly ingest a 45-minute jam session or don clownface.

Insane Clown Posse fans are not just Insane Clown Posse fans, they’re Juggalos. From a branding perspective, that really marks people as being a part of something. Another part of why ICP is such a cultural force, a musical force, and a business force in 2013 is because of the Hatchetman logo. It’s brilliant. It’s like the Apple apple or the Nike swoosh. They found this appealing iconography that they can attach to all of their albums and experiences and ideas. It makes people want to buy merchandise and simultaneously feel closer to the group. That logo played a big role in making them part of a culture and a state of mind.

Hatchet Man

With Phish, a community kind of cropped up around them and also descended from the Grateful Dead. After the Dead ended, people who followed them around were looking for something different, and Phish kind of inherited the culture of the deadheads–only they were more goofy and more playful. At the same time, with Insane Clown Posse, being a Juggalo–the whole look of it–sort of marks you indelibly in a visceral kind of way, and it’s a big part of these people’s lives. Their iconography is so striking, it also helps build the community. You see someone else with a Hatchetman tattoo and there’s an instant bond. Having the Gathering each year fosters that sense of community, too. It creates this situation where for five days, Insane Clown Posse is the most popular band in the world and Juggalos are the best people in the world.

These bands have built themselves up a lot through the Internet–Phish in particular. There’s this whole online world of music trading Phish has harnessed since the 1990s, and they’ve only grown more savvy about it. Now, every time you go to a Phish show, you get a download of the songs you’ve just heard. That is a brilliant, brilliant marketing tool, and it’s great as a fan. It allows you to preserve this experience in amber. Every time it pops up in your iPod, you’re reminded of this world that you enjoy.

Phish

Insane Clown Posse encourage participation with vamping and theatricality, through their performances, and dressing up like clowns. They put on these shows that are vaudevillian extravaganzas, these hellzapoppin, anything-can-happen type events, in which the crowd is a huge part of it. They’re spraying the crowd with soda; there’s interacting and chanting. It almost feels like a revival show or a crazy kids show. You in the audience have to play along. You’re part of the show. It’s like [group cofounder] Violent J says, “We’re Juggalos. We’re not just the creators of this world; we’re fans.” There’s this sort of reflectivity and a symbiotic relationship where Juggalos are pathologically devoted fans and Insane Clown Posse are fans of their fans, and people like me are fans of them both.