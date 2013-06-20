Biker Does Unbelievable Tricks On Massive Toy Landscape; Makes It Look Like Child’s Play

Danny MacAskill just can’t seem to be bothered with being amazing at biking in traditional scenarios these days.

The last time we saw the daring bike rider (bicyclist doesn’t quite cut it), he was involved in an elaborate Rube Goldberg stunt with some other athletes, including Lolo Jones. Now he has left the others behind to perform a solo showcase, once again with Red Bull, that takes place inside an approximation of his imagination.





Two years in the making, the new Imaginate finds MacAskill inside an enormous warehouse, littered with embiggened children’s toys. The video begins inside a little boy’s room, as the kid plays with a miniature bike and rider. He play acts the rider doing gnarly tricks with building blocks, balls, dice, and such. Soon, we cut to MacAskill in the flesh doing even wilder tricks on larger-than-life versions of these objects. Thankfully, the video ends without the child inspired to do similar stunts and failing hard.

Watch a behind-the-scenes video here, and watch MacAskill wreak bicycle havoc on San Francisco in the video below.