5 Ways To Make Your Content So People Can’t Look Away

Admit it: At some point after reality TV burst on the scene what seems like a lifetime ago, you were hooked. You tuned in to find out who was getting voted off the island, or which pair of contestants would find their way to Tokyo first. Even if this was never you, it’s true of tens of millions of Americans.

There’s a reason for this, of course. People love narrative intrigue. Build a good storyline and they will come. And buy. Or in the case of KFC’s Add Hope campaign, give. Food insecurity—hunger—isn’t an abstraction in South Africa. It’s a daily reality. KFC decided to take the expertise and tools we developed marketing restaurants and turn it loose on a much more pressing problem, one that hit especially close to home.

In South Africa we spent five years dialing up a campaign to fight hunger, and we learned a few things along the way—lessons that may help other brands use their market power to heal the world. If you want to do some good in the world, your strongest ally is compelling storytelling. Here are some steps to help you craft your narrative:

Obvious enough—but the key is to find one that’s a natural fit for the brand and the content you plan to create. Focusing an organization on something other than quarterly results take commitment. Make sure your brand devotes itself to something it can maintain for the long haul. For us, this was an easy call. We’re in the food business. Hunger is considered the world’s number-one health risk—greater than AIDS, tuberculosis, and malaria combined. A real crisis.

Our effort began in 2007 as a modest fund-raising campaign that over two years generated about $68,000 for hunger relief. From there we decided to go further—to intertwine the cause more deeply with our identity. In 2009, we launched Add Hope, a campaign in which customers could order a fictitious side item off the menu—at a cost of 2 rand (about 20 cents)—that was actually a donation to feed a hungry child. Add Hope raised $660,000 in 2010.

The following year we commissioned the Wall of Hope, an ambitious art installation consisting of 5,500 empty-bellied childlike figures. Donors could simply drop their 2 rand into one of the coin slots, which helped drive the point home that each donation helped feed a hungry child. At ground level, the installation appeared to be a random maze of intricately laser-cut panels, but when viewed from above it spelled out the word hope. That brought in $975,000.

All of which laid the groundwork for what we tried next.