Intel/Toshiba And Oreo Win Top Cyber Prizes In Cannes

A socially driven content marketing project and a socially driven, 100-day realtime marketing campaign won the top prizes in the “Cyber” category at Cannes.

“The Beauty Inside,” an Intel/Toshiba joint created by agency Pereira & O’Dell and digital production company B-Reel and Oreo’s “Daily Twist” campaign from Draftfcb and 360i were each awarded a Grand Prix by a Cannes Lions jury led by R/GA CEO Bob Greenberg.





“The Beauty Inside” is the second social storytelling campaign from Intel/Toshiba and Pereira & O’Dell. The project centers on an episodic film directed by Drake Doremus and starring Topher Grace and Leah Winstead about a guy who wakes up every day as a different person. The project encouraged participation and social sharing by allowing everyday people to appear in the film via Facebook casting. (Read more about it here). The campaign was well-received and earned over 70 million views and over 95,000 likes on Facebook.

The Oreo Daily Twist campaign celebrated the 100th anniversary of the cookie with 100 days of images that riffed off of current events (the campaign launched with a rainbow Oreo to mark Gay pride Month).

The jury awarded 93 Lions, including 17 Gold, 25 silver and 49 bronze. Among the Gold winners

“Clouds Over Cuba” an interactive documentary for the JFK Presidential Library and Museum from The Martin Agency and Tool Of North America was another big winner, with two Golds and a silver and bronze.





See these campaigns and some of the other Gold winners above.